The Watertown-Mayer girls soccer team stunned the No. 4 ranked Orono Spartans with a 3-2 win Tuesday night. Orono, fresh off of an appearance in the state championship, had never trailed the Royals in program history, until Maris Heun struck midway through the second half.
Heun gave the Royals a Herculean effort in the home win, recording a hat trick that included the game winner with less than 3 minutes left in the game.
The Royals are unbeaten this season (6-0) and are currently first place in the Wright County Conference.
Story to be updated
