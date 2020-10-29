To the editor,
On Friday, Aug. 28, the Waconia boys 12AAA baseball team worked the Mack Shack at Mackenthuns. It was a fundraiser to help offset the cost for the team to go to Cooperstown next summer. I wanted to share with everyone the wonderful support we had that day. The players did the majority of the work that day. These boys are 11-12 years old and some were there for six hours or more. Everyone that came and bought lunch or dinner was so nice and supportive. We had people put money in the tip jar without even making a purchase. We had multiple people put $20 bills in the tip jar. It was so nice to see all the support for the players. This was another example of the wonde3rful support the Waconia community has for its sports teams. We also thank Mackenthun’s for their continued support of the sports teams in the community.
Steve Glaser
Waconia
