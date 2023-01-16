I’ve got a new calendar on my wall that sends me a message every time I look at it. Each month it whets my appetite for the coming year with a new picture of a lunker bass being hauled in by a fortunate fisherman. With huge piles of snow all around me wherever I go, I need something that quietly speaks to me and says, warmth is coming, fishing opener is closer than you think…you can do it! You can enjoy the beauty of God’s frozen wonderland here in Waconia, with an eye towards launching that beloved bass boat come spring. I hunger for being on the water, trolling motor at work, warm gentle breezes, a spinning reel in my hand with my favorite lure working its magic.

We all hunger in this life. Sometimes that hunger gets misplaced or becomes unhealthy and we pay an unfortunate price for our lack of self-control. Too much time on the water can mean I fail to take care of my responsibilities, my relationships, my greater purposes in life. But fostering a hunger for God and his Word has a far different outcome when we give ourselves to obeying his wise direction and leading. In Psalm 42:1-2 the famous King David of Israel wrote about such a hunger for God. “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?” As you read this, you may be tempted to turn away and stuff such a thought, but God made us to be in relationship with him first, above all else. We become masters at running from him, his voice, his presence, his words recorded in the Bible. But were running from the greatest answers to the greatest questions of our lives.

