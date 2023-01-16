I’ve got a new calendar on my wall that sends me a message every time I look at it. Each month it whets my appetite for the coming year with a new picture of a lunker bass being hauled in by a fortunate fisherman. With huge piles of snow all around me wherever I go, I need something that quietly speaks to me and says, warmth is coming, fishing opener is closer than you think…you can do it! You can enjoy the beauty of God’s frozen wonderland here in Waconia, with an eye towards launching that beloved bass boat come spring. I hunger for being on the water, trolling motor at work, warm gentle breezes, a spinning reel in my hand with my favorite lure working its magic.
We all hunger in this life. Sometimes that hunger gets misplaced or becomes unhealthy and we pay an unfortunate price for our lack of self-control. Too much time on the water can mean I fail to take care of my responsibilities, my relationships, my greater purposes in life. But fostering a hunger for God and his Word has a far different outcome when we give ourselves to obeying his wise direction and leading. In Psalm 42:1-2 the famous King David of Israel wrote about such a hunger for God. “As the deer pants for streams of water, so my soul pants for you O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God. When can I go and meet with God?” As you read this, you may be tempted to turn away and stuff such a thought, but God made us to be in relationship with him first, above all else. We become masters at running from him, his voice, his presence, his words recorded in the Bible. But were running from the greatest answers to the greatest questions of our lives.
In Jeremiah 29:11-14 the prophet spoke of God’s desire to satisfy our hunger and thirst. “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future. Then you will call upon me and come and pray to me, and I will listen to you. 13 You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart. 14 I will be found by you,” declares the Lord.” Just imagine, the Creator of all things, including you and me has plans to satisfy your hunger and thirst. They’re not plans to injure you as some mistakenly think, but plans to bless, encourage, and fill us with hope for an amazing future. Even as you read this there’s a gentle nudge from him, for you to find a quiet place and call on him. To pray and talk to him, to listen to his voice in the scriptures and to pour out whatever is on your heart to him. When you seek to satisfy that inner hunger and thirst by intentionally going to God, he declares he will listen to you.
He also makes it quite clear that our hunger and thirst will only be satisfied by him if we seek him with all our hearts. That requires a serious effort, sustained and persistent until we discover him, until we find him, just as he promised every one of us through Jeremiah. In my journey that’s always meant reading the Bible and meditating on what I’m reading. The place I was encouraged to foster a hunger for God when I was younger was the Gospel of John, where I asked God to reveal himself to me. He responded through his word by making his son Jesus real to me. What if you took God at his word and sought him out with all your heart? His last phrase says it all…”I will be found by you.” That’s something to depend upon and look forward to…like the coming of spring and the fishing opener, but far more important and valuable. May God richly reward you as you seek him with all your heart today and every day that follows!
Pastor Randy Burg leads the congregation at Waconia’s Parkside Church.
