To the editor,
The West Metro Coyote Tournament is scheduled to take place February 7 through 9 near Watertown. Most people are shocked when they first hear about “wildlife killing contests,” because they’re just as grisly as they sound: They are competitions for killing the most--or largest, or smallest--of a certain species of wildlife within a designated time period.
There is nothing good to say about these contests! Their purpose is not food gathering, protection of property, or conservation, but rather killing as many animals as possible for entertainment. They are blood sports, cruel and unsporting. When young children are encouraged to participate, as they sometimes are, they receive the message that killing is fun, life is cheap, and wild animals are disposable.
The most common victims are coyotes, but other species are sometimes targeted. The indiscriminate killing of predators does not serve any legitimate wildlife management purpose, but instead upsets a natural and healthy balance in the ecosystem. Killing wildlife because it’s there and because we can is the height of irresponsibility and disrespect.
Minnesota had eight killing contests last year. Since 2014, five states have banned them and two others are currently considering it.I look forward to the day Minnesota displays the same respect and enlightened attitude toward wildlife. The St. Paul City Council took a giant step in the right direction on Jan. 9 when it unanimously passed a resolution opposing the contests. Please don’t patronize these despicable contests and instead encourage your local legislators to ban them!!
Kathy Coughlin
Oak Grove
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.