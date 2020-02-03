To the editor,
Recently the Carver County GOP Facebook page posted about the two candidates seeking the Republican endorsement for the Minnesota Senate District 47 Seat, Julia Coleman and Tom Funk. In today’s day and age, it was frustrating to see individuals questioning whether Coleman can have time to be both a new mother and an effective state senator. Is this the message we want to be sending to families in the suburbs and the younger generation who are still considering which party they align with? This message is not consistent with the conservative values I hold dear nor one I would want to be associated with. My husband is a veteran - he and I know many women who have served and continue to serve in our military, are emergency responders, are medical professionals, and hold various other positions as mothers.
Prior to moving to Carver County I ran for the Minnesota State House, where I had the honor of receiving the Republican endorsement at six months pregnant. My district knew that you can be both a good mother and a good public servant at the same time. Women today often work until their due date and return to the workforce within weeks after delivering. Managing successful households and rewarding careers can go hand in hand - public service included. We need all perspectives in our citizen legislature - moms, dads, teachers, retirees, men, and women. I believe Julia Coleman will be more than capable of being an excellent voice for families in Carver County, while being a good mother to her son. At Coleman’s last event, Senators Karin Housley and Michelle Benson (both mothers and Senator Benson actually had her daughter in the middle of her first legislative session) spoke to the fact that Julia’s leadership and perspective is exactly what we need in the State Senate. I urge my fellow Carver County Republicans to caucus for Julia Coleman on February 25th and to send her vision for Carver County, Minnesota and the Republican Party to the Capitol.
Ali Jimenez-Hopper
Carver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.