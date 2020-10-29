To the editor,
We have been residents of Dahlgren Township over forty-eight years and have seen many changes throughout the years. Our future shows continued growth in Carver County and we need a leader to guide us through these times. Mark has been our Dahlgren Township Supervisor for the past twelve years and has proven he can do the job showing fair-mindedness and impartiality across the board when issues arise in our township. There is no doubt he will carry this through in his position as Carver County Commissioner in District 5.
We can attest to the fact that Mark is responsive to texts and phone calls when we have a question and will either answer it or get an answer quickly. He is a down to earth hard worker and loves working on his farm with his wife, Theresa. He has worked with the Highway 212 project, understands our county government as he is a member of the Planning Commission and the Board of Adjustments. He knows our county inside and out.
Mark loves our county and our country. He is a patriot and will work hard for us as the county commissioner. We endorse Mark Willems for our County Commissioner and urge you to vote for Mark in our upcoming election.
Jim and Theresa Mieseler
Chaska
