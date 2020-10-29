To the editor:
I would just like to say a few words about a person who I know will represent Carver County in a way our community is craving. Mark Willems will bring to the county commissioners table, honesty, compassion, knowledge and integrity. Mark and his wife Theresa were one of the first people to welcome us to Cologne. They invited us to get involved in our community and what started out as a starter home in a little town turned into 20 years (and growing) of building a village for our children and the people we call friends. Mark has been involved in so many things that have built this town and surrounding area. These things have brought people together, benefited people in need and made life in this part of our world a little nicer place to live. He looks toward the future while respecting and honoring the past to make sure we keep moving forward but treasure the gifts we have been given. I am confident he is the right choice for Carver County Commissioner and my husband Nate and I will be voting for Mark Willems for Carver County Commissioner come this November.
Betsy and Nate Pysick
Cologne
