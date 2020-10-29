To the editor,

The election is coming closer. Its time to make your decision. Please consider voting for Mark Willems for Carver County Commissioner District 5.

Mark is a friendly and congenial person who will listen to everyone and their opinion. He will work diligently to benefit the entire County. He is well-versed in County proceedings and actions. He will be unbiased and will face each situation with fairness; he will be dedicated to the job.

Mark is well qualified to serve as our County Commissioner! Please vote for Mark - - we are!

Faye and Dallas Schneider

Cologne

