To the editor:

When Mark Willems was a vendor (Fresh Start Farms) at the Bongards Farmers’ Market, I would always joke that he was the “anchor store.” Like Macy’s or JC Penneys is the big box store that anchors the little stores in any mall, he was the big guy that would anchor the Farmers Market. He would bring in foot traffic with his friendly smile and give the smaller vendors a stable presence that they could always rely on. This is the gift that Mark will give to his roll as County Commissioner as well. He will be the big guy, The Anchor. The one who provides a stable presence for our community. The one who can generate support and build community. He will be the stable leader that everyone can rely on.

In my four years of living in Carver County, Mark and I have talked about everything from food deserts, to 212 construction, to how to expand economic opportunities within rural communities. I know without a doubt he has a heart for our community, a vision for economic growth, a passion for understanding people, and a knack for “loving your neighbor.” He is all the things that I want to see in a community leader: levelheaded, thoughtful, a good listener, and a mediator with a vision for a strong future. I am excited to cast my vote for Mark Willems for County Commissioner in November.

Rev. Cathy M. Kolwey

Norwood Young America

