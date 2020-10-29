To the editor,

As voters in the 5th District of Carver County continue to educate themselves on who to vote for on Tuesday, November 3rd, I encourage people consider Mark Willems as the person to fill the seat of the retiring member James Ische.

As a long-time resident of Cologne, which is in the 5th District, I have had the privilege of getting to know Mark Willems and have found him to be a man focused on the needs of the residents . I had the opportunity to work closely with Mark when he was a member of the Park Board for the City of Cologne. Mark was reliable, committed, and results focused as a Park Board member.

I continue to see Mark’s commitment to the area through his involve on the Township Board, Carver County Planning Commission, 4-H and University Extension.

District 5 is a region in the County that will continue to grow and develop. We need a person who has a focus on the future while keeping our agricultural roots a top priority when making decisions. Mark Willems is that person!

John Hendel

Cologne

Load comments