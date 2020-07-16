To the editor,
We support Mark Willems, running for the public office of County Commissioner in District 5.
We have known Mark for four decades. Over those years, he helped with remodeling our home; in that process, we had conversations about values to live by and personal freedoms this country has given us. We agreed that with those personal freedoms come personal responsibilities, including helping make the community in which we live a better place.
His commitment to the health and well-being of Carver County is seen through his ongoing willingness to engage on committees the last 15 years that honor both the past and future while always being aware of present opportunities and challenges:
• Carver County Extension Committee and Chairperson
• Carver County Planning Commission and Vice Chairperson
• Carver County Board of Adjustments and Vice-Chairperson
• Carver County Township Association Board and Chairperson
• Carver County Historical Society, Chairperson and Vice-Chairperson
• Southwest Corridor Coalition Board
• Member of the MN Gun Owners Caucus
As a small business owner, Mark understands the impact of progress and the need to work together to make wise decisions that will sustain a healthy economy and a healthy environment for all.
We believe Mark is well-qualified to be District 5 County Commissioner and has our vote.
Richard and Gracia Hegener
Cologne
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.