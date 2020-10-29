To the editor,
I have had the opportunity as a township officer to work with Mark Willems. When we would have to present something to the county planning commission, Mark was always weel prepared and had done his homework. I also served on township fire advisory board with Mark. He always balanced the interestes of the township with the needs of the fire department so that all would be served in the best possible manner. Mark grew up in a small town and has resided since in a rural setting, all in District 5. He is the most qualified to present all of the district. Mark is a good listener and you can rest assured decisions he will have to make will be in the best interest of his district and the county as a whole. With Mark’s conservative values he will be a good steward of our tax dollars. Join me in electing a strong voice to the county board and give Mark Willems your consideration.
Dick Olson
Cologne
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.