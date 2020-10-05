To the editor,

Mark Willems is the best man for Carver County Commissioner.

Without a doubt Mark Willems is the most qualified candidate for commissioner of Carver County.

I have worked with him on projects, and have seen how he manages people and their problems. He is very articulate on organizing projects. He also understand how the system works. Most of all he is very approachable.

I highly endorse him to represent us as Carver County Commissioner.

Don and Rose Smith

Cologne

