To the editor,
Why I wear a mask:
I wear a mask for a simple reason: I want a coronavirus-free America as quickly as possible so our lives can return to normal, we can safely re-engage socially, the economy can fully recover, and our friends & families stop getting sick and dying from COVID-19.
I am not making a political statement. The virus does not care about political beliefs. I am not protesting or counter-protesting. The virus does not respond to protests. It is unaffected by quotes from historical figures, Biblical verses, and our hopes & wishes.
Coronavirus is indifferent to national borders and politics. It doesn’t care how great a nation’s military may be, what form of government it has, or who its current leaders are. It does not care what media sources you follow or trust. It does not listen to politicians.
Until effective treatments or vaccines are developed, the only way to slow this virus is to follow the recommendations of public health experts: wash hands often, maintain social distance when possible, and wear a mask in places where social distancing is difficult—most indoor, public spaces.
During this COVID-19 crisis, I will wear a mask to help prevent spreading the virus. Is it uncomfortable? Yes. Would I rather not wear it? Certainly. But Americans make sacrifices to overcome adversity. We have done this throughout our history. Some Americans are making very big sacrifices, risking their lives. Wearing a mask, as recommended by public health agencies, is the least I can do, and I ask you to do the same. Let’s work to beat this thing. Now. Together.
Mark Chatterton
Mound
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.