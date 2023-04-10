In the past few weeks, there have been incidents in the local schools involving both the bullying and support of LGBTQ+ students. This coincides with the recent school shooting that took place in Nashville and a current false narrative surrounding that event.
LGBTQ stands for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender. The Q stands for both questioning or queer, depending on the source. The plus stands for other identities not mentioned in the acronym. I would like to lay out some factual statistics regarding this topic.
LGBTQ people are nearly FOUR times more likely than non-LGBTQ people to experience violent victimization, including rape, sexual assault, and aggravated or simple assault, according to a new study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law.LGBTQ youth are more than four times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers (Johns et al., 2019; Johns et al., 2020).
LGBTQ youth are more than FOUR times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers (Johns et al., 2019; Johns et al., 2020).
LGBTQ youth are not inherently prone to suicide risk because of their sexual orientation or gender identity but rather placed at higher risk because of how they are mistreated and stigmatized in society.
According to data from the Gun Violence Archive, there were 1,529 total mass shootings in 2018, 2018, 2022, and so far in 2023. Based on that total, four transgender shooters would be 0.3 percent of the mass shooters, compared to 99.7 percent who are cisgender. Cisgender is defined as a person whose gender identity corresponds with the sex registered for them at birth.
People need to reflect on their language and behaviors and the consequential harm they can have on others. Children are not born with hate in their hearts. It is modeled by the adults in their life. This harmful cycle needs to end. We need to come together as a community and make attempts to cohabitate without bullying, violence, and hate having a presence. This is what will keep all of our children safe.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.