The Walz administration would fundamentally change the way children learn to think from objective and open-minded to subjective, tribal and intolerant. The Minnesota K-12 Academic Standards in Social Studies Draft Three would train children to focus on the source of the idea, emphasizing group identity, rather than the merit of an idea.
The proposed standards segment our student population by race, ethnicity and gender etc. (unchangeable externalities) and shape children’s personal identity accordingly (Std. 23). This is not inclusion, but exclusion. Standards/benchmarks reinforce identity segmentation by forcing kindergartners and successive grades to choose a group emphasizing physical human characteristics and “Create a representation of oneself . . .” K.5.23.1. The obvious result, students belong to the group they look like physically. Forcing students into such groups encourages racism, bigotry and segregation.
Standards includes communist style indoctrination “Explain the social construction of race and how it was used to oppress people of color and assess how social policies and economic forces offer privilege or systematic oppressions for racial/ethnic groups related to accessing social, political, economic and spatial opportunities,” 9.3.17.3. Hence, Standards frames history and current society into the Marxist oppressors and oppressed camps.
Further, Standards compel political activism on students. “. . . organize with others to engage in activities that could further the rights and dignity of all” (Standard 24, Resistance). Hence, Standards would force students to participate in political activism to meet Standards at every grade level.
Religion is vilified—blamed for slavery, and the entire History Strand is riddled with Critical Race Theory and a subjective, critical view of American history. However, history is objective reality by definition and Minnesota parents expect that students should be independent thinkers and truth seekers above all.
These Standards say virtually nothing about character, truth, honesty and integrity. Rather, it substitutes power, shallow labeling and tribalism. And the words tolerance, unity and reconciliation are missing!
Segmenting students by surface characteristics and teaching them to view others, their ideas and all of society on superficialities rather than character and truth will naturally produce racism, groupthink and conflict.
