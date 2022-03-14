Last week President Biden delivered his State of the Union address 2022. Did you hear it? What do you think of his plans?
Thursday on KTIS Christian Radio program “BreakPoint” I heard John Stonestreet discuss Biden’s speech. He said (I quote that Breakpoint segment for you to read): “President Joe Biden told young people with gender dysphoria that he will “always have their back.” Though he didn’t specify what exactly that means, presumably it has something to do with extending Title IX protections to include allowing men to have full access to women’s facilities and sports, extending mandatory insurance coverage for gender reassignments, and restricting any counseling treatments or public advocacy that does anything less than fully affirm one’s gender dysphoria, or immediately following the President’s late-speech shoutout was a call to pass the Equality Act which would be a kind of legislative option rendering the approximately 250 so-called “anti LGBTQ” bills under consideration across America pointless and leading to serious restrictions on religious liberty, especially for religious schools.
How did our USA get this far from following God’s word in our lives and families? Children are forced to go along as we pursue so called sexual “freedom”. Young people are expected to play along, to adopt to and adopt these lies, pretending all is well, even if they’re not!
Of all the lies of the sexual revolution is repeated at each new stage of the sexual revolution in order to justify whatever new way life and the world are reimagined. It’s been phrased various ways, but it’s the same fundamental myth: “The kids will be fine.” But, of course, the kids haven’t been fine. Not even close. And now it’s Tic-Toc causing mental confusion in our teenagers. Sixty thousand students in the Twin Cities who will have no teachers because of a strike! All the citizens of our USA who have died of COVID the past two years now totals 955,000. Yes, a great number but it doesn’t compare to the 63,000,000 whose human life was ended because of abortion since 1973.
I could go on, but in closing, teach your children God’s way – the Bible – to become God’s children and take them to church on Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.