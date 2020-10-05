To the editor,
The majority of Americans are concerned about climate change. We want tighter environmental regulations, not weaker. We want clean air and clean water.
And, the majority of Americans want to curb gun violence. We want universal background checks for gun-buyers,
And, the majority of Americans believe that Black Lives Matter. And, the majority of us want strong national leadership in the fight against Covid 19.
Sadly, none of these are on Trump’s agenda. Let’s vote for integrity, decency, honor, and competence. Joe Biden will work for us. Let’s vote for Joe!
Ronald C. Kolb
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.