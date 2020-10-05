To the editor,

The majority of Americans are concerned about climate change. We want tighter environmental regulations, not weaker. We want clean air and clean water.

And, the majority of Americans want to curb gun violence. We want universal background checks for gun-buyers,

And, the majority of Americans believe that Black Lives Matter. And, the majority of us want strong national leadership in the fight against Covid 19.

Sadly, none of these are on Trump’s agenda. Let’s vote for integrity, decency, honor, and competence. Joe Biden will work for us. Let’s vote for Joe!

Ronald C. Kolb

Waconia

