When current U.S. President Joe Biden was vice president, he bragged about getting the Ukrainian attorney general fired. You don’t hear about it, but they were going to investigate his son for corruption. How did he stop the investigation? He held back #1 billion in U.S. foreign aid. Is that legal?
Former U.S. President Donald Trump put America first. He didn’t line his pockets. He wouldn’t even take a salary. It all went to funding our national cemeteries.
When Bashar Al-Assad gassed his people, Trump sent a few missiles and took out a few Syrian jets. That stopped the gassing. He took out Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani, who was responsible for many American deaths. He had ISIS pretty well defeated. When negotiating the withdrawal from Afghanistan, Trump wanted to remove our armaments and the people who helped us by using Bagram Air Base. Trump and then-Secretary of State Mike Pompeo made it clear to the Taliban that if they broke their word, we know where you live and we will take you out like Soleimani. There were no Americans killed that last year. When Biden became president, he took the military out first and used a commercial airport with no security. We all know how that went.
I sure miss Ronald Reagan and his motto “Peace through strength.” If we want peace through strength, Trump is our last hope.
F the country truly wants to save energy and reduce CO2 emissions, oil companies should be banned from burning off natural gas at the wellhead. As I understand it, the oil companies have one year to capture it and push it back into the ground. Drive through western North Dakota. Every wellhead burns off $5,000 to $15,000 per day – wasted!
