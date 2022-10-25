I read with interest the letter from Mr. Gangestad in last weeks paper. I take issue with two points he made.
First, while there are other candidates with whom I share a common vision for ISD110, to call us a “clearly aligned bloc” isn’t accurate. Unlike Together110 we finance and run our own campaigns and make our own decisions and material. If you have watched the forums you will see that our responses are our own. Our responses also don’t change depending on the audience.
Second, Citizens for Education has made repeated overtures to T110 to participate in interviews and events and they have been tagged in posts inviting them to introduce themselves and share comments on the Citizens Facebook page but have turned down all requests. Oddly, Mr. Gangestad says T110 was not consulted about being a part but then says his group “chose not to partake.”
The recent T110 ad also interests me. The “clearly aligned bloc” states they felt a “calling and responsibility” to run. Politicians speaking about callings make me nervous. It implies working not from an inner sense of what is right but rather being guided by some other authority, one that wasn’t on the ballot. I don’t truck with invisible hands in visible affairs.
There is much in the way of criticism but what are their solutions? I invite the reader to review the ad and then visit all candidate websites to get accurate information as well as do unbiased research into the buzzwords they use.
