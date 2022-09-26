After a beautiful three months in the summer sunshine. School buses picked up our kids and whisked them off to their respective buildings last Monday. Teachers, once again, began the task of building communities within their classrooms. Communities where everyone is included. They work tirelessly to create the best experience for all students and their families.
As a longtime PTO member, I work with other parents to support teachers as they build their classroom communities. We decorate their doors, coordinate teacher appreciation gifts, organize special events for families outside of the school day and lead fundraisers to equip our schools with equipment to suit a variety of learning styles. Through my work, I’ve developed good working relationships with the teachers and staff in ISD 110. Many of these people have become good friends.
I watched these teachers, my friends, teach through a pandemic. They stayed loyal to the district through a salary freeze and difficult contract negotiations. Despite challenges, they continue to do the best they can to lift up our students. As a parent, I see the results of this work in my kids every single day.
Their work makes Waconia one of the most desirable school districts in Minnesota. Desirability attracts more families to our district and increases the home values for the people who already live here. Desirability increases our tax base and makes our community even more desirable.
This November, we can choose school board candidates who will empower teachers and keep Waconia a desirable place to raise a family or, we can choose school board candidates who have already publicly stated that they will stand in the way of good teachers doing their jobs.
Let’s keep our teachers here. Let’s empower them to teach subjects from a variety of perspectives so that all students feel seen, heard and known – even if their place of worship, skin, or family looks different from their peers.
Because, perhaps more than anyone – teachers know that we all do better when we all do better.
