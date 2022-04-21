To the editor,
I recently spoke at a school board meeting in regards to teacher contracts. I feel that the community is not being well-informed about teacher contracts and negotiations. I ask you, the community members, to start asking questions about this and where your tax dollars are being spent.
Waconia teachers recently voted against a contract that was offered. To an outsider, the contract appeared to be fair. However, to someone who has been following the history of negotiations, it was not fair at all. It was voted down because of empty, unkept promises and the lack of pattern bargaining from the last contract.
Two years ago, during negotiations, teachers were told there was no money left for their contracts. The district asked us to be the heroes and “take one for the team.” They promised to make up the difference in our next contract and tell the community that we accepted an unfair settlement to help our district. We agreed because we trusted the word of our leaders, and to do our part to help ease the community’s burden!
Since the prior contract settlement, the district has not honored their promises. In the last two years (during the PANDEMIC), we have been asked to do numerous things with our response always being a resounding, “Yes!” All while being under a constant microscope and being criticized for our efforts.
I am speaking for myself and many of my colleagues’ feelings. We are tired, tired of always saying yes and getting no relief. The district has expressed their appreciation, however, words do not have meaning without actions and we cannot continue to work at this pace.
Our leaders have had plenty of time to find ways to financially support us, to ease our burden. However, they continue to spend money in less essential areas, all while we are the ones on the front lines.
During negotiations, we were told, “We are in SOD, and we cannot pay you for your efforts. We cannot help you with smaller class sizes, more counselors for your students, or ease your burden with the increase in cost of living and inflation.” However, they CAN take the referendum money from our community and negotiate better contracts for the administration, approve the hiring of deans, retain a costly lawyer to sit through negotiations, and use the COVID and referendum money to pay off their debt, faster. A debt, teachers have not created!
We are not asking for anything unreasonable or unfair. We are just asking for our efforts to be recognized, to be valued by the district, supported by the school board and community, and paid for our everyday efforts and sacrifices that we make for our students.
Devin McNeill
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.