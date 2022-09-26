To the editor,

I work a corporate “remote job” – collaborating daily with people on Zoom - colleagues working anywhere from San Diego to San Juan to Seoul. Each day is a collection of virtual meetings where often the first question asked is, “Where do you live?” My answer depends on geographic reference to the person asking – from “Minnesota, USA” to “west of the Twin Cities” to “about 10 minutes from where Prince used to live.” I rarely get the chance to talk about the place I call home: Waconia. When I do, I feel a swell of excitement. I share how our family chose a community based on criteria we felt was a “great place to live.” Amazing schools. Check. Strong healthcare system. Check. Nearby airport. Check. Big lake. Check. Near enough to both of our families, but far enough to require a phone call before visiting. Check. Not the suburbs but not the country. Check. Has a Target. Check.

