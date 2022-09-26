I work a corporate “remote job” – collaborating daily with people on Zoom - colleagues working anywhere from San Diego to San Juan to Seoul. Each day is a collection of virtual meetings where often the first question asked is, “Where do you live?” My answer depends on geographic reference to the person asking – from “Minnesota, USA” to “west of the Twin Cities” to “about 10 minutes from where Prince used to live.” I rarely get the chance to talk about the place I call home: Waconia. When I do, I feel a swell of excitement. I share how our family chose a community based on criteria we felt was a “great place to live.” Amazing schools. Check. Strong healthcare system. Check. Nearby airport. Check. Big lake. Check. Near enough to both of our families, but far enough to require a phone call before visiting. Check. Not the suburbs but not the country. Check. Has a Target. Check.
After moving here five years ago, our family completely integrated into this community. Our lives intertwined with the fabric of Waconia – sitting on the board of the food shelf, participating in chamber networking events, attending football games, seeing familiar faces at the county fair, participating in a pie eating content at Nickle Dickle Day, golfing, or attending church… we feel like we belong here.
As our community grows, it’s important we make newcomers feel like my family did five years ago. Welcome, like they belong here too.
I encourage everyone to reach beyond yourself and connect. Connection is what community is all about. Greet a new neighbor who doesn’t look or dress like you. Vote for school board candidates who value community and meeting the unique needs of each student in our district. Support the entrepreneurs among us by shopping and spending local.
Leading diversity and inclusion expert, Verna Myers says, “Diversity is being invited to the party. Inclusion is being asked to dance.” Waconia is certainly inviting. Let’s make sure when new families move here, we ask them to dance. Maybe even at the Street Dance.
