To the editor,
When you look up Waconia, Minnesota, in the dictionary or any search engine on the internet, I’m surprised it doesn’t have Randall Sorensen listed as Notable Person for Waconia. Randall Sorensen is Waconia.
As a lifelong resident of Waconia, Randall Sorensen is the perfect person to represent the community of Waconia on the City Council for the next 4 years. His passion for this growing community, but also preserving the rich history of small town Waconia is exactly what we need in this community.
For 41 years and 31 years as Fire Chief, Randall Sorensen was the first person to all of our homes when an emergency arose. His dedication and care for his fellow residents, is the same now as it was for 41 years on the Waconia Fire Department. You add his 34 years as an employee of Waconia Public Works, with 28 years as Director, to his resume and he is absolutely the dedicated person we need for our city. Even in his retirement now, he is still serving our great community by driving school bus and making sure our School District’s students are getting to school safely each day.
When you go vote now or on November 3rd, vote Randall Sorensen. His leadership, integrity, passion about Waconia, and his action through service makes him more than qualified for a spot on our City Council. Randall Sorensen is ready to continue to serve his one and only community like he has done all of his life.
Steven Wert Jr
Waconia
