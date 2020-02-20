To the editor,
On Jan. 27, State Sen. Scott Jensen spoke in favor of abolishing the Open Meeting Law (OML) at the Victoria City Council meeting.
You may ask what, exactly, is the Open Meeting Law (OML)? The OML “requires that meetings of governmental bodies generally be open to the public”. There are three purposes to the Open Meeting Law:
1. To prohibit actions taken at a secret meeting where the interested public cannot be completely informed and cannot detect improper influences.
2. To assure the public’s right to be informed.
3. To assure the public’s right to present its views to the public body.
As one of our “sunshine laws”, it is used to uphold accountability and transparency in both elected officials and government employees. It reduces the temptation for corrupt, “backroom” deals.
Jensen reasoned at the Victoria Council meeting that since the legislature exempts itself from the OML, other government bodies should also be exempt. He claims it is not about transparency. He is dead wrong.
Jensen defended former Victoria City Council members who were found guilty of 38 violations of the OML in March 2016. Following the guilty verdict, the officials did not resign nor were they removed from office. In fact, these elected officials had been found guilty and had the nerve to put their personal legal bills on the Victoria City Council’s consent agenda. They then voted to approve the same consent agenda, thereby approving the payment of their own legal fees by the Victoria taxpayers!
The case was appealed and went to the state Supreme Court. The primary legal question that the court ruled on was related to the word “previous”, a word inserted in the OML language by the legislature in 2003. The court ruled that this word-change meant that elected officials had to be found guilty in a lawsuit and had to be given a chance to change their behavior before facing another lawsuit (which might eventually result in them being removed from office). In practical terms, this translates into years of lawsuits costing taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars before any meaningful consequences occur to elected officials who violate the OML.
In the Victoria case, the defendants paid a total of $7,200 in fines for their 38 intentional individual violations of the OML. The citizen activists, including myself, paid $40,000-plus in costs to bring our cases to trial. The cost to Victoria taxpayers was millions of dollars of lost value in the form of Tax Increment Financing (TIF) deals, waiver of developer fees and poor land swaps, value which should have been available to the City of Victoria to minimize costs to the tax payers.
The result of that case is why Senator Jensen should support the OML and support removing the word “previous” so that elected officials are removed from office immediately upon being found guilty. The OML needs to be strengthened, not eliminated. The protection of our citizens, not politicians, should always be at the forefront of our government laws.
Tom Funk
Victoria
