To the editor,
These are gut wrenching times for all of us. It seems that daily each of us must absorb another dose of frightening and often heartbreaking news. Last week a letter to the editor from Gary made it clear that he was not happy with some of my comments and positions on complexities of COVID19 disease. These are indeed divisive times with a wide breadth of perspectives.
Thank you Gary for taking the time to express yourself - you know how to contact me If you would like to chat. Peace to all of us.”
Sen. Scott Jensen
Chaska
