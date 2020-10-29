To the editor,
We would like to encourage you to vote YES for the upcoming operating levy request for Waconia Public Schools. While we cannot change the decision the state made which placed us in this financial shortfall, we can respond with resounding support for our schools. Our four children have excelled in the Waconia schools, and we are grateful to live here. Therefore, we intentionally choose to trust the school board and administrators to continue to lead well. We also believe we need to provide the support (specifically finances) which will enable them to maintain excellent educational services to all students. Even if you do not have direct ties to any school, please vote YES! Waconia schools are an integral part of the Waconia community and represent a large piece of our local identity, and we believe the health of the schools gives a true indicator of the health of our city. Waconia takes great pride in what our schools produce: academics, marching band, athletics, show choirs, robotics, dance, arts, etc. and each of those comes with a price. Please consider this a worthwhile sacrifice to ensure our students continue to receive an exceptional education as well as opportunities to explore their passions and create their success.
Korey and Misty Compaan
Waconia
