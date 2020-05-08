To the editor,

Superintendent Pat Devine and ISD 110: Waconia city parks and playgrounds are now open, including city park tennis courts (with nets, don’t you know). So can you tell us why you have not put up the tennis nets at the new, taxpayer-funded high school tennis courts? It can no longer be due to social distancing, as you are allowing people to play basketball on those same courts! Tell us, do you think basketball is better for social distancing than tennis?

Please restore the tennis nets on the high school tennis courts so us taxpayers can use the courts for which we handsomely paid.

Thomas M. Johnston

Waconia

