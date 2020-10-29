To the editor,
We moved to Waconia eight years ago and built a townhome on the edge of town. We knew at some point, Waconia would experience a growth spurt and develop the land adjacent to us. We were told by our community developer that this lot was zoned by the city for light commercial. The current development proposal on the corner of Sparrow Road and Highway 10 wants to rezone this property to PUD and build a four-story residential complex. I do not believe that this is in the best interest of the community.
Why would the city consider rezoning this plot? It demonstrates little regard for the neighbors in Interlaken Cottages West and the surrounding single-family homes. It is difficult to understand the supply and demand is such that Waconia needs that many units at this time. What infrastructure is in place to accommodate large apartment complexes? Why and how will this structure better benefit our community? Commercial development would offer the greatest relief in subsidizing taxes for residential homeowners and provide a more business friendly opening for the city to embrace.
Traffic flow is my second concern. The large increase of residential and commercial traffic without a major expansion of Sparrow Road will be challenging and dangerous for the cross traffic turning onto Sparrow from any neighborhood west of the 10/Sparrow Road intersection. (Including the proposed housing to the west of Hwy. 284 & Sparrow Road) Even now, with the moderate traffic flow it can be difficult. Sparrow Road is considered a residential road and it is utilized already with high traffic including trucks.
Last, a significant concern is for the health and well-being of the wetlands, which at this time, is the only natural barrier between Interlaken Cottages and this proposed development. We’ve seen the loss of the trees and wetlands on the south side of our neighborhood. Is this the future of the northeast area as well? With the high number of residents and apartments overlooking the wetlands, this can easily become an area that is not well monitored, poorly maintained (out of sight, out of mind) and a trap for trash falling out of bins, littering and dumping. The impact on the ecology of the wetlands resulting from constructing such a massive complex immediately adjacent puts its viability at high risk.
I am not opposed to growth in Waconia but let’s do it in the right way.
Kathi Wooderson
Waconia
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.