To the editor,
Over the past ten years as a member of the city council I have seen tremendous growth and positive change to our great city. I have gained a clear understanding and deep appreciation of the hard work and commitment it takes from our elected officials to manage and steer our community.
I have given a lot of thought to who would be best to continue to provide that leadership on the council and I have concluded without question that Steve Hebeisen is uniquely qualified and gets my vote. Steve, a 23 year resident of Waconia, has served on the Planning Commission for nine years, the last six as chairman. His in-depth knowledge of zoning rules, city ordinances and land use laws will serve Steve well as a member of the city council. Steve will excel at preserving the quality of life we all enjoy in our city while keeping an eye on future growth for the economic health of the city and its businesses. With over 30 years leadership in business, Steve’s excellent communication skills, ability to build consensus and his calm demeanor will make him an excellent member of the City Council. Please join me in voting for Steve Hebeisen, Ward 1 City Council.
Marc Carrier
Waconia
