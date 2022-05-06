Community members need to attend school board meetings. I attended April 11, meeting, which had the school boards lawyer discuss contract negotiations. Over 50 teachers were also present. The contracts being negotiated are for the current 2021- 2022 school year and next 2022- 2023 school year. (This means teachers currently receive salaries negotiated three to four years ago.) Needless to say, a sense of frustration permeated the board room.
In the first 45 minutes, the school board’s lawyer, whose name was not identified, explained what the bargaining committees had agreed upon in recent negotiations. He identified percentages of pay raises, total dollar costs, sick leave policies and retirement funds. The proposed salary increase the lawyer gave was 4.11% for current school year 2021-2022 and 4.1% for next year 2022-2023. School board member, Mark Bullis Sr., questioned the validity of the 4.11% and 4.1% numbers. He stated that the negotiations increased salaries by 2% for each school year, but the lawyer used numbers that combined the negotiated 2% increase and salary lane changes from past negotiation years. The lawyer stated that this was standard practice. This caused the teachers in unison to say “no”
A great disappointment was when the lawyer compared Waconia negotiations to Minneapolis and St. Paul school negotiations. He stated that the pay increase in those districts will mean fewer staff and larger classes. Most perplexing was that later he suggested that if staff were dissatisfied with working in Waconia schools, Minneapolis and St. Paul had openings. How can negotiations be fair with such disrespect?
Last month, Waconia teachers voted to not accept the district’s current offer. As a past Waconia School Board member, I plan on attending future meetings. Our community has highly skilled teachers. These teachers deserve to have their profession respected. One way is by attending school board meetings, to support our teachers and our children’s education.
Knowing and sharing what happens at school board meetings affects what happens in our children’s classrooms.
