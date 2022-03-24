Shocking! That’s the only word to describe the unbelievable diatribe spread across the Opinion Page of your March 10 edition. More frightening is the idea that the authors actually believe what they wrote. Time for a fact check.
The first Watertown writer asserts a whole basket of misinformation. He blames the high cost of lumber on the debunked notion that Canada is punishing us for halting the Keystone XL pipeline. He ignores the supply chain disruption, completely disregarding the billion-dollar per day blockade created by the anti-vaccine truckers on the Ambassador Bridge. He ignores the increase in tariffs and the unusually strong wildfires in the western U.S. and British Columbia. He then hops on board the Clinton disinformation train engineered by Steve Bannon and Peter Schweizer, waving a false flag about their ties to a Russian uranium sale. That story is based on a series of false claims and flawed assumptions. The sale was legal and had no effect on the availability of uranium in the US.
The Mayer author confuses government authority and religious doctrine, claiming President Biden’s State of the Union address presented a restriction on religious liberty by accepting others who do not behave and believe just exactly as she does. That reasoning is based solely on selected biblical passages, rather than how God’s truth is learned through experiences. He stance of exclusion, injustice and outcome of her held belief is contradictory.
The second Watertown writer raises the completely debunked claim about Hunter Biden. He goes on to deny the fact that Donald Trump collected $1.6 billion in outside revenue from his first month in office, much of it from taxpayer funds. He chides President Biden for Afghanistan, although the withdrawal went according to Trump’s 2020 deal with the Taliban. Peace? According to British medical journal, The Lancet, Trump’s slashing of 110 environmental regulations resulted in 22,000 excess deaths in 2019 alone. More than 200,000 deaths have been attributed specifically to Trump’s handling of the pandemic. That’s not peace...that’s a disaster. Let’s put aside the disinformation and start relying on the facts.
