To the editor,
With regard to the letter in the Jan. 13 Laker/Pioneer headed “Climate change is a dangerous reality,” I would like to point out a couple of things from the Laker/Pioneer Letters Policy:
1) “Writers are asked to follow a 350-word limit [corrected hyphenation mine] ...” I typed it out in a word-processor and clicked on Tools > Word Count. Result: 580 words.
2) “Writers should cite their sources ...” Following the first paragraph - which did cite a two-year-old Pew Research survey, apparently of the opinions of the populations of 26 countries (out of 195) - I counted the assertions and citations. The score: Assertions, about 26 (more or less, depending on how one combines or splits them); Cited Sources, 0.
That said, I’ll submit a few assertions of my own, with citations:
1) As far as “There is no legitimate doubt today” goes, that is true, but only regarding the fact of climate change. As Mark Steyn so aptly put it, “The climate has a very limited repertoire ... it changes.”
2) As to whether human activity (specifically, the burning of fossil fuels) has any significant part to play in that change, there is considerable legitimate doubt; and that doubt is abundantly expressed and factually supported on Websites including cfact.org, climatedepot.com and realclimatescience.com.
Alan Davis
Mound
