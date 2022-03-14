To the editor,
As a child and now as an adult, I looked to my dad, uncles and other older fellows for answers to my questions. Now that I am old (76), I thought I would have some answers to pass on to the next generation. Instead, I have nothing but more questions.
Maybe someone will have answers for me in next week’s paper. Here goes:
Wood fence posts for the farm were always about $8-$8.50 each. Last spring, I paid $19.50 each. Someone told me it was retaliation from Canada to not export lumber to us because President Joe Biden stopped construction on the Keystone pipeline. Is this true?
I read in the Minneapolis paper that a coal-fired plant in Wyoming is being replaced with a new nuclear plant. This is great. Nuclear power doesn’t add to global warming. Then it went on to say we don’t enrich the uranium needed to run the plant to the required 20 percent, so the fuel will need to come from Russia. The Clintons sold 19 percent of our uranium reserves to Russia. It was illegal, so they went through a Canadian company. Why aren’t the Clintons in prison?
Congressmen from Alaska are pushing Biden to resume drilling so the Alaskan oil workers can go back to work. We are no longer energy independent and are buying oil from Russia. That is why oil and gas are exempt from sanctions. We send over $60 million per day to Russia for oil. We are helping to fund Putin’s war. Is this right? I believe the same amount of CO2 goes into the air whether it is our oil or imported oil. Why aren’t we drilling?
Our electric grid can’t handle any more current without a major investment into it. If we go to electric cars and everyone plugs in at night when there is no solar and less wind, how is that going to work? Is it true a battery for an electric car costs $25,000? China has 85 percent of the world’s lithium. Is it true? The Biden family just got $31 million from four rich Chinese financiers.
In the 1990s, the US talked Ukraine into getting rid of their nuclear weapons with the understanding that we would protect them. Why don’t we help? If we take no action, how long will it be before China invades Taiwan?
In Biden’s State of the Union address, he said we need to secure our borders. Why did he stop the construction on the wall between the U.S. and Mexico? He wants to increase jobs, but he ended tariffs on Chinese solar panels, putting our companies out of business, killing jobs. He also stated he wants to lower childcare costs and raise the minimum wage. How do we do that?
Jimmy Hendricks
Watertown
