To the editor,
Thank you for giving us the opportunity to voice our opinions week after week.
To the gentleman that felt the need to berate me at the last school board meeting because I didn’t stand for the pledge; have you ever been a victim of sexual assault? Have you ever had to push a baby out of your body and have your baby and you nearly die in the process? Do you have young daughters that could potentially become pregnant through rape, only for the government to tell her that she is forced to have that baby?
Unlike you as a man, this is the reality for females across the country right now. Many states have passed legislation criminalizing reproductive healthcare with NO exceptions for rape. It could happen in our state soon if the informed voters don’t outnumber the ill-informed voters.
As a former Child Protective Services investigator, I have interviewed many child rape victims and their rapists. No person should ever have to birth a baby out of that vile, traumatic, dangerous, situation. Fact: 1 in 4 females will be sexually assaulted in their lifetime. No female should stand and blindly pledge their allegiance to a flag that is not allegiant to them. I would bet that you did not fight for the government to force rape victims to birth rapist children. Look beyond yourself for a moment and see the cruelties occurring around you.
Second, the school board meeting is not the place to voice your concerns about private citizens who have done nothing more than sit quietly in the audience.
Third, you sat next to me at the last meeting and behind me at this one. There were at least twenty minutes of idle time that you could have approached me and had a conversation about your concerns. You never tried. I am thankful for all service members and reflect on their heroic efforts often. I am truly sorry for your losses, but your service to our country does not give you the right to berate citizens in public forums who are exercising peaceful protest.
Ann Boll
Waconia
