To the editor,
We are giving our support to Carl Pierson for his bid for city council in Waconia. We have had the pleasure of knowing Carl, his wife Jean and their two boys as our friends and next-door neighbors since 2013. Carl is a man of character and integrity who has the leadership and vision to help Waconia thrive in the years ahead.
As a dedicated and involved member of our community, Carl has served and worked in various capacities including as member of the Waconia Park Board, Carver County Sheriff’s Advisory Council, as an active member of Faith Lutheran Church, Waconia High School Girls Varsity Basketball Coach for 8 years and as a Waconia High School government teacher.
Carl is passionate about helping Waconia residents feel connected and involved. He stands for giving you a voice in our city government by being accessible; seeking your opinion and making sure it’s heard by casting your vote in all city decisions. We have experienced this first hand when Carl inquires about any neighborhood concerns or feedback on our neighborhood Facebook page in preparation for Waconia City Park Board meetings. We know he reaches out in similar ways to other residents in the community. His prompt follow up helps us feel both heard and informed. Carl’s critical thinking and leadership ability are just what we need to help Waconia effectively grow and evolve.
We know Carl as a sincere and caring friend, a dedicated and loving husband and father, an informed community leader who has Waconia resident’s opinions and needs at heart and as a backyard baseball enthusiast who has taught our daughter the art of the “grand slam”!
We will be voting for Carl and we encourage all Waconia residents to do the same.
Mark and Lynne Fredrickson
Waconia
