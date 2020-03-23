To the editor,
This month of March is Disability Month. March 21 is designated as World Down Syndrome Day.
With all the changes of this past week, in our lives as U.S. citizens, we tend to feel “disabled” with all the closures to our public life. We need to remember God is in control, as Psalm 46 proclaims: “God is our refuge and our strength. A very present help in trouble.”
In this month when we consider all the elderly and disabled, I am concerned about dangerous legislation promoted by some of our lawmakers. It is known as Physician Assisted Suicide. PAS is promoted as a way to relieve suffering at the end of life, allowing physicians to prescribe lethal drugs to patients diagnosed with a terminal illness. Currently, 10 states have laws legalizing PAS.
This is not an act which Christians should encourage. God is in control of our “coming in” (our birth) and our “going out” (our death) as Psalm 121 verse 8 tells us. Each human life is created in the image of God. We have his promise that even in our disabilities God can use all things in our lives and “God works for the good of those who love him.” (Romans 8, 28)
During this Lenten season we again ponder on Jesus, our savior’s suffering on the cross. He asked, “My God, why have you forsaken me?”
Because of what Christ suffered we can be assured he is with us, in our suffering, until the end of time when he calls us to the gift of eternal life.
Meanwhile, we need to reach out and protect the disabled and elderly, who may be considered as nonproductive with a voice for the sanctity of all human life.
Helen Bunge
Mayer
