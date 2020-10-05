To the editor,
There has been a battle going on in our State Legislature for years now. Basically, our divided government is not working very well, and many of the tasks that the legislature should be completing are not getting done especially the bonding bill. Soon there will be another special session to decide whether the Governor can continue his emergency powers, or let the legislature become a major participant in decision making. What we will find is the State House will support the Governor and the State Senate will reject any Bonding Bill and attack and reject State Commissioners because they are not getting their way.
Our legislature has shown itself to be dysfunctional and incapable of working together to accomplish their job. As we are battling Covid-19 we need leadership that is willing and can make the hard decisions necessary to reduce the spread of this disease and the deaths from it. Has the Governor been doing that job? I think so by population we have about 42% less deaths than the nation as a whole. I have to admit that the nation seems to have no leadership, but in general Minnesota appears to be one of the leaders in fighting this disease. Certainly, he is doing better than a legislature incapable of doing the work that needs to be done.
Jim Weygand
Carver
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.