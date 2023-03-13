Firearms recently became the number one cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries. That’s an alarming statistic, but not surprising in the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. Legislators in Washington DC wring their hands and offer only thoughts and prayers, while groups like the National Rifle Association continue to fill their campaign coffers with lobbying dollars.
Minnesota has an exceptional opportunity this year to turn that tide. Four measures supported by the majority of gun owners are being considered by the Minnesota House of Representatives. These would require safe storage of firearms and ammunition (HF396); a requirement to promptly report lost and stolen firearms (HF601); Criminal background checks for gun transfers (HF14); and an option enabling family members and law enforcement to petition a court to prohibit those who pose a significant threat to themselves or others from possessing a firearm (HF15).
The gun manufacturers and their lobbying groups are unique in their outspoken opposition to any moves to limit unfettered access by anyone to any sort of firearm.
They argue that such moves inconvenience gun owners and will make no difference to public safety. In actuality, the majority of gun deaths result from suicides and accidents. Requiring safe storage of guns and ammunition will limit access to that deadly combination by children. Promptly reporting lost or stolen weapons can in recovering those guns. Background checks and red flag laws will limit inappropriate gun purchases. Truly responsible gun owners do not object to these bills. Equally responsible citizens will contact their legislators and urge passage of these bills.
