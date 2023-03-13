To the editor,

Firearms recently became the number one cause of death for children in the United States, surpassing motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries. That’s an alarming statistic, but not surprising in the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. Legislators in Washington DC wring their hands and offer only thoughts and prayers, while groups like the National Rifle Association continue to fill their campaign coffers with lobbying dollars.

