To the editor,
Thank you to all the plungers, law enforcement members, donors, volunteers and supporters! The first annual Waconia Polar Plunge shattered expectations and became the largest first year Polar Plunge in Special Olympics Minnesota’s history (Waconia broke this record during a pandemic!). This is only possible because of the unmatched support the Waconia community provides time after time to local causes. This year’s Polar Plunge was unique and special and benefited two great organizations, Special Olympics Minnesota and the Inclusive Playground Project. We are thankful and grateful to live in such a supportive and inclusive community for those with differbilities. We look forward to seeing you all in 2022!
Mark Anderson,
Special Olympics Minnesota
Pete Leo,
Inclusive Playground Project
