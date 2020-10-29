To the editor,
As an organic produce farmer and a business owner in Carver County, I know it takes hard work to market your business and have a vision. These are some of the qualities I look for in our City or County leaders. John Fahey has these qualities and is the best candidate for Carver County Commissioner – District 5.
I love Carver County. We need someone who can see the big picture, construct a plan – someone who can take action, inspire people and accomplish ideas.
John has shared with me his plans for Carver County when he is elected as Commissioner. Working with the Carver County Comprehensive Plans, budgets, and other County, City and Township leaders, a number of things he plans to do are;
• Work to get Highway 212 completed from Carver to Norwood Young America, along with safety improvements to State Highway 5,
• Work to support small businesses and bring economic development to the County. He supports tourism and is currently on the CDA Board, which is working with the local Chambers of Commerce, small business owners and Cities within the County to develop a County Tourism website and tourism efforts.
• Work to continue to provide housing and services to our growing communities. As part of the CDA Board, John has been involved in the Veterans Housing project.
• Work to manage and provide strong financial advice in regards to the County’s budget and expenditures, while maintaining a the County’s AAA bond rating.
John is a strong supporter of farmers – working alongside of us, he brings great leadership, experience and forward thinking.
I know his wife, Janet, and have worked with her to bring tourism to the County. Hundreds of people have visited my farm, “At The Farm”, through Agri tourism to the County.
John is committed to keep Carver County a great place to live, tour, visit and enjoy. John has my vote on November 3rd, for Commissioner and he needs yours too.
Donna Frantz
Waconia
