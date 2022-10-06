To the editor

October’s Domestic Violence Awareness Month began over 30 years ago to support and connect advocates working with survivors. 1 in 3 women and 1 in 4 men experience domestic violence in their lifetimes. While we would like to think it doesn’t happen in our community, the unfortunate truth is that domestic violence is present in every community, even ours. Last year, Southern Valley Alliance assisted 945 victim-survivors in Carver and Scott Counties, and this doesn’t include the anonymous calls coming in to our 24/7 Crisis Line.

