Steve Minor, school board candidate for District 110, is running a campaign built on three pillars: transparency, fiscal responsibility, and respecting parent’s choices. These can be found on his webpage, in his comments on social media, and verbalized by the candidate himself at community forums. Yet given all these opportunities to engage the public, he has not given you the whole story. You see, Stephen A. Minor (Plaintiff) sued the Waconia Public Schools (Defendant) back on Jan. 27, 2022, case number 10CV22-76. His complaint was twofold:
1. Opposition to the Safe Learning Plan that required students temporarily wearing a facemask from 1/11/22 – 1/31/22.
2. Unequal quarantine treatment (discrimination) between vaccinated children and unvaccinated children, where unvaccinated children exposed to COVID-19 needed to quarantine longer than their vaccinated counterparts.
Think about this for a minute, the candidate running on a platform of “transparency” and “fiscal responsibility” is effectively telling the community to do as he says, not as he does. Given a chance to lead by example, he came up far short. He hasn’t been open to the voters about the lawsuit he filed, self-represented, and lost. Steve wasted our taxpayer dollars with this lawsuit challenging policies put in place to keep our schools open and our teachers safe. The very notion an unvaccinated child is discriminated against because of stricter quarantining measures defies common sense. Actions have consequences. One simple Google search will show you the unvaccinated have a higher likelihood of contracting and transmitting the virus vs. their vaccinated counterpart.
How much of the taxpayer’s money was wasted? Money that could have gone to teachers, facilities, extracurricular activities, school lunches, classroom resources, books, etc. was instead paid to lawyers to defend this nonsense. His hypocrisy around “transparency” and “fiscal responsibility” is absurd. What is truly transparent here is Steve’s unwillingness to be honest with the community. His actions are disingenuous at best and duplicitous at worst. I urge voters to remember this on Nov. 8.
