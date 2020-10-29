To the editor,
I find it incredibly disturbing that Addie Miller is presenting herself in public as a moderate Democrat, while refusing to answer the tough questions about abortion, defunding the police, anti-Semitism from radicals in her Party, and more.
However, behind the scenes, her true colors are beginning to shine through.
Recently, Addie had radical Rep. Raymond Dehn (the representative who promoted disarming police) send out a letter packed full of lies about Julia Coleman, and proudly claiming that Addie supports many extreme positions, including unionizing small business employees. Could this be why she refused to show up for the Waconia Chamber of Commerce candidate luncheon?
Prior to this, Addie had a text message go out to a voter, claiming to be Addie herself, and in one of her responses said, “Y’all are about to be SO disappointed in November - Can’t WAIT to drink all the GOP tears!”
When caught, Addie claimed this was an unnamed volunteer who is no longer associated with her campaign. So which is it? Was she having volunteers lie to voters pretending to be her, or was she lying once caught about it being one of her radical volunteers responding to a voter in that manner?
Addie Miller is a wolf in sheep’s clothing. She is pretending to be a moderate, but in reality is as far left as they come.
Don’t be deceived.
Arielle Brandenburg
Norwood
