To the editor,
When Addie Miller says she’s homegrown and here to stay, I believe her. Having someone who knows Carver County front and back, like she does, will help make her a more effective state senator. Having someone who is in it for her longtime neighbors and fellow residents rather than a stepping stone for her career, helps her credibility.
Our district is a diverse one, from cities like Chaska and Chanhassen, to small towns like Waconia and Watertown, to rural farming communities seen out near Hamburg and New Germany. Addie understands the nuances of all the different parts that make up Carver County. She understands that we work hard and still sometimes struggle to pay our bills. She understands that internet access is a necessity in today’s world. She understands that everyone deserves a voice in our legislature.
Addie has a vision that we can strive for a healthier, more prosperous, and happier Carver County. Addie also brings the experience and relationships to get things done in a gridlocked Capitol. Most importantly, Addie has a desire to fight for us because it’s the right thing to do.
If you haven’t yet, vote for Addie Miller for State Senator for Carver County!
Beth Albee
Waconia
