To the editor,
This week, Wednesday, Jan. 22, will mark the 47th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand for all nine months of pregnancy.
Minnesota Concerned Citizens for Life will again sponsor the MCCL March for Life at our state Capitol in St. Paul at noon, with a program on the Capitol steps at 12:30 p.m.
It is unbelievable that 60,754,254 abortions have been performed in the US since 1973!
It was encouraging to have the movie “Unplanned” shown in our theater in 2019. Abby Johnson told her story, of how while working in a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic, she became aware that the baby’s life was brutally ended. She became a pro-life advocate.
We Christians need to reach out to those carrying such heavy burdens of life and show compassion and care. We can share the Bible truths – God, our heavenly father, creates each human life and gives it a purpose, Jesus, the son of God, wrapped his holy life in human flesh within Mary’s womb to be our savior. And the Holy Spirit creates a saving faith for life everlasting!
Another issue we need to be concerned about is at the other end of life, such as euthanasia and assisted suicide. We cannot allow politicians, researchers or even physicians to decide the purpose or duration of each God-given life.
We need to use our time and energy to protect human life. God will help us. Remember he has the words of eternal life!
Helen Bunge
Mayer
