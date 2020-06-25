To the editor,
After 39 years in education the time has come for me to step down from my role as superintendent and move on to the next stage of life in support of my family. While this move is a bit earlier than I had originally planned, concern for my health is significantly impacting my ability to provide the presence and level of leadership Watertown-Mayer Schools deserves and needs. I have submitted my letter of resignation to the school board, effective July 31, 2020.
My years in education, as teacher, principal and superintendent, are filled with many wonderful memories of supporting students and the communities in which I have served. At the very top of that list are my past five years in Watertown-Mayer. It has been a tremendous honor to be a part of such a wonderfully caring school district. My wife Karen and I have thoroughly enjoyed every minute of our time in Watertown and Mayer. From day one of my time in the district, I experienced a tremendous level of pride in and outpouring of support for our schools, and I have no doubt those qualities will continue for years to come. Working together, we have accomplished much over the past five years, and while the current situation is filled with many challenges, I believe the future remains bright for the Watertown-Mayer School District. I have no doubt the district will continue to deliver on its mission of “growth through connections and opportunities”.
Thank you for the opportunity you have provided me to serve and to be a part of the Watertown-Mayer team. The Watertown-Mayer School District will always hold a very special place in my memories and in my heart. Go Royals!
Ron Wilke
Former Watertown-Mayer schools superintendent
