I always look forward to the comics on the Opinion Page in Sun Patriot Newspapers, and was disappointed when they didn’t appear in the March 10 issue. Then I realized that all of the humor was in the three Readers Write letters. So much LOL ‘information’.
Letter one - 1) way back when, fence posts were $8.50 each and now they are $19.50 because Canada is retaliating against the US. 2) the Clintons should be in prison for ‘illegally’ selling uranium reserves to Russia. 3) The Biden family just got $31 million from four Chinese financiers. I would normally say “you can’t make this stuff up” but evidently you can.
Letter two includes; 1) a presumption, based on a radio talk show’s comments, about the extension of Title IX “allowing men to have full access to women’s facilities and sports”. 2) The letter writer also claims that the Equality Act, which prohibits discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity, would lead to “serious restrictions on religious liberty, especially for religious schools”.
Letter three evidently believes that as Vice President Biden held back $1 billion in U.S. foreign aid from Ukraine to stop an investigation into his son’s dealings in the country. He also claims “that if we want peace through strength, Trump is our last hope”. This is the same Trump who, two weeks ago, told a group of Republican donors in New Orleans that a solution to the Russian situation would be for the United States to paint Chinese flags on its F-22 planes and then use those planes to bomb Russia.
Thank you for the laughs and printing these letters. Sometimes regular people’s logic can be as funny as any professional cartoons.
