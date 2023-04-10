To the editor,
A couple of weeks ago, another reader wrote an LTE in support of a quartet of gun control bills being considered in the MN legislature. I’d like to offer an alternate perspective.
To the editor,
A couple of weeks ago, another reader wrote an LTE in support of a quartet of gun control bills being considered in the MN legislature. I’d like to offer an alternate perspective.
The bills are mostly garbage. One is a safe storage bill, but it’s already statte law to store guns and ammo where kids can’t get them, so it’s pointless. Another is a background check bill, but the only time you don’t have to do a background check under current state law is a private transfer, like a dad giving his son the old duck hunting shotgun. Another is a red-flag law, which would enable any rando to claim that so-in-so is a dangerous crazy person unfit to own firearms and have the police confiscate his weapons, only to return them if he can prove he’s not a dangerous crazy person. Do you have anybody in your life who might want to cause you trouble? This bill is for them. The only decent bill in the bunch is one that would require citizens to report the loss or theft of any firearm, which seems reasonable.
People who support these bills claim that they would greatly reduce risk to children, but none of them are about protecting children. Every one of these bills targets normal, law-abiding adults. If they really want to reduce the number of minors dying by firearm, they should know that most deaths of people aged 0-19 by firearms are homicides, not suicides or accidents. If you want to advocate for policies to save young Minnesotans from violent death, maybe we should be calling up the Governor and the Twin Cities mayors and pressing them to crack down on gangs and violent crime in the metro instead of forbidding grandpa from bequeathing his favorite revolver to his grandson without fingerprinting him first.
Jonah Heuer
Maple Plain
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.