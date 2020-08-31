To the editor,
I am so confused! I have received invitations to four graduation party invitations, a birthday celebration and an anniversary party . All are being celebrated at private homes. One is inviting over 200 people.
Am I in the minority that thinks this is a bad idea? I have not attended. I have read about cases such as the funeral in Lake Park, where 30 people tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a small funeral.
I know celebrating life’s events is important but at what cost? If there is a COVID-19 breakout from a private party, is there a liability? Isn’t serving a food buffet a concern also? I know masks are not part of these gatherings.
I want our daily lives to return to normal. Are gatherings such as these hindering that goal? Isn’t the Minnesota rule 25 maximum for outdoor gatherings at a private residence?
Jane Bost
Waconia
